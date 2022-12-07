Icy conditions with overnight double-digit sub zero temperatures could last for at least a week in parts of Scotland, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster extended Wednesday’s yellow weather warnings into Thursday and Friday, with ice in southern Scotland and both snow and ice expected in northern Scotland.
Accumulations of upto 10-15cm of snow are possible in northern Scotland, with some drifting and blizzard conditions likely in the strong northerly winds.
While frequent wintry showers are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches in southern Scotland.
Snow and ice will impact areas of the UK over the coming days
Warnings are in force so please stay #WeatherAware ⚠️
https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Arctic air, dubbed the Troll of Trondheim, will quickly move south during Wednesday, leaving most of the country in its grip by Thursday morning.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We are in this pattern for seven days at least.
“We could see it continue for a while longer, there’s uncertainty in the evolution and how long it will last.
“However, the pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow.”
Meanwhile The Met Office has also confirmed that areas of northern Scotland could get a chance to see the Northern Lights on Wednesday.
Areas of northern Scotland could get a chance to see the #aurora tonight
The influence of minor geomagnetic storms will help enhance the possibility for those with clearer spells between the showers pic.twitter.com/vGRdLH37iy
The influence of minor geomagnetic storms will help enhance the possibility for those with clearer spells between the showers, it said.
