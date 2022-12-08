The Health Secretary has praised the “incredible” efforts of staff and volunteers on the two-year anniversary of the coronavirus vaccine’s first jab.
The first Scottish injections of the Pfizer vaccine took place on December 8, 2020.
Since then, more than 14.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been administered.
The initial rollout has been described as the biggest logistical effort since the Second World War.
READ MORE: Covid charity funding boost to help reach most vulnerable
It is believed that the uptake of vaccination in Scotland averted some 27,656 deaths.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged those eligible to receive a jab to do so.
Mr Yousaf said: “On this day, we must first remember all those who have lost a loved one to this virus and reflect on what has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone.
“As a nation we can be incredibly proud of our world-leading vaccination programme.
“This could not have happened without the incredible efforts of staff and volunteers across the country.
“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has not gone away, and I continue to urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccination when they become eligible.
“Vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness from the virus.
“Appointments can be booked online at NHS Inform and a number of drop-in clinics are now in operation – details of these are available on local NHS board websites and social media posts.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel