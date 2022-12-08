The Health Secretary has praised the “incredible” efforts of staff and volunteers on the two-year anniversary of the coronavirus vaccine’s first jab.

The first Scottish injections of the Pfizer vaccine took place on December 8, 2020.

Since then, more than 14.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been administered.

The initial rollout has been described as the biggest logistical effort since the Second World War.

READ MORE: Covid charity funding boost to help reach most vulnerable

It is believed that the uptake of vaccination in Scotland averted some 27,656 deaths.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged those eligible to receive a jab to do so.

Mr Yousaf said: “On this day, we must first remember all those who have lost a loved one to this virus and reflect on what has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone.

“As a nation we can be incredibly proud of our world-leading vaccination programme.

“This could not have happened without the incredible efforts of staff and volunteers across the country.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has not gone away, and I continue to urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccination when they become eligible.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness from the virus.

“Appointments can be booked online at NHS Inform and a number of drop-in clinics are now in operation – details of these are available on local NHS board websites and social media posts.”