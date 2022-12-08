The last surviving Dambuster has died at the age of 101.
George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson was the last surviving original member of RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid of 1943.
He died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, on Wednesday night surrounded by his family, a source told the PA news agency.
He was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.
Around a third of the RAF Bomber Command crew did not survive the raid.
Following the death of his wartime colleague, Fred Sutherland, in January 2019, Johnson became the last survivor of the original flying members of 617 Squadron.
On November 25 2022, Mr Johnson, who retired from the RAF as a squadron leader, celebrated his 101st birthday.
In 2017 he collected an MBE from the Queen for services to Second World War remembrance and the community in Bristol.
Mr Johnson was the last survivor of the famous bombing raids on the Mohne, Eder and Sorpe dams in Germany.
On May 16 and 17 1943, a total of 133 Allied air crew left for the raid on board 19 Lancaster bombers, carrying Barnes Wallis’s specially-adapted bouncing bombs – that looked like “glorified dustbins”, according to Mr Johnson – led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson.
Fifty-three men were killed and three were captured.
Speaking five years ago, Mr Johnson said he still had “strong memories” from that period, adding: “That is something which will live forever, as far as I’m concerned.
“I don’t volunteer, but if people ask will I talk to their club or their group, that means they are interested, and if they are interested I will talk to them.
“I’ve got to the stage now where I say to the children ‘If I say I don’t want to do this any more, you can send the box in as soon as you like’.”
