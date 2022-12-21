PLANS for a strike by nurses and midwives looms large after they both rejected the "best and final" pay offer from the Scottish Government.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) voted “resoundingly” to reject the offer.

Two-thirds (65%) of RCM members and 82% from RCN rejected the offer in ballots.

RCN Scotland said it will continue planning for strike action in NHS Scotland employers and, early in the new year, will announce dates for strike action.

Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland board chair, said: “It was the right thing to ask our members whether to accept or reject this offer. It directly affects their lives and each eligible member needed to be given the chance to have their say. And the result could not be clearer – we have forcefully rejected what the Scottish government said is its ‘best and final’ offer.

“Make no mistake - we do not want to go on strike. Years of being undervalued and understaffed have left us feeling we have been left with no option because enough is enough. The ball is in Scottish government’s court if strike action is going to be avoided.”

The RCM said the deal offered "welcome improvement" for early career midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs), but did "little" to improve the take-home pay of the majority of RCM members in Scotland.

The deal forms part of the NHS Scotland pay offer which would increase the NHS pay bill in Scotland by £515m and an average of 7.5%.

Increases would range from 11.24% for the lowest paid to 5.56%. Certain staff would get no more than the original 5% offer.

The RCM, who represent most midwives and maternity support workers in Scotland, had put any plans for industrial action on hold while considering the offer.

In October, maternity support worker (MSW) members of the RCM across Scotland overwhelmingly voted yes on taking industrial action, up to and including strike action, over the "insulting" original Scottish Government pay offer.

Jaki Lambert, RCM Director for Scotland, said: “Our members have spoken loud and clear – the latest pay offer by the Scottish Government is simply not good enough. It goes nowhere near addressing the rising cost of living and would see many midwives actually worse off in real terms.

“Our maternity services are continuing to face staffing challenges. In many places it’s only the goodwill and commitment of midwives and their colleagues that keep these services going.

"Those same midwives and MSWs often find themselves working 12-hour shifts with no breaks, and even staying beyond those long shifts, just because there’s no-one to relieve them.

"They do it because they care, and because it’s what women and families need – and we know those same women and families really value them for it. We have written to the Cabinet Secretary and said that it’s not too late to avert strike action – we just need to get back around the table.”

The RCM, whose members in Scotland have already voted decisively for industrial action in the absence of an acceptable pay offer, said it had put the current offer to its members as it felt it was likely to be the final and best offer this financial year.

The RCM board are now to meet and decide on next steps including taking industrial action.

The RCM is part of the Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee (STAC), which negotiates with the Scottish Government.

On Thursday STAC staff side will meet with the Scottish Government to share the outcomes of their respective consultations.

Commenting on the next steps Jaki added: “Our members have been consistent throughout this process – they want a decent deal, and they are prepared to take industrial action to get one.

"No midwife wants to do this and it is for the Scottish Government to make sure that they do not feel that they are left with no other option. While we acknowledge that the Scottish Government has listened to some of the concerns regarding career opportunities and development, it has failed to meet our members’ needs on pay. If the Scottish Government is as committed to NHS staff as they say they are, they need to offer a much better deal. Warm words are great, but they won’t heat their houses or put food on the table."

The RCM has previously said that if industrial action takes place, NHS employers in Scotland will be given adequate notice of any type of industrial action.

The RCM said it and its workplace representatives will work with maternity service managers to ensure there is cover during any work stoppages across Scotland so that "safe care for mothers and babies is always prioritised".

It comes as Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf unveiled his "best and final" offer, which would see Agenda for Change workers in Scotland receive pay rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,751, an average uplift of 7.5%, and up to an 11% increase for the lowest paid.

The previous offer, which the RCM had called ‘an insult’, gave NHS staff a flat increase of £2,205 no matter their band or experience level.

Members of three major NHS unions in Scotland, Unite, Unison and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy have already voted to accept an improved pay offer.

But GMB voted to reject the deal and ballots of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members are ongoing.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said that Mr Yousaf should not get back round the table with to thrash out a deal to stop strike action going ahead.

“Scotland’s NHS is on its knees due to the health secretary’s mismanagement, so the last thing it can afford going into the peak winter period is industrial action," he said.

“With a 6,000-plus shortfall in personnel across Scotland, it’s little wonder that nurses feel shattered, over-stretched and taken for granted by the SNP government.

“The conditions nurses are forced to work under are unacceptable. They have made that clear repeatedly but Humza Yousaf doesn’t seem to understand it.

“Resolving this dispute ought to have been the primary focus of ministers in the run-up to Christmas, rather than railroading their controversial GRR Bill through parliament at breakneck speed.”