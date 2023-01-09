Glasgow Subway users have faced a day of major disruption after the underground network was forced to suspend services three times on Monday.

Services on the network were suspended due to “a major signalling fault” which left trains unable to get into the system.

Trains first ground to a halt around 6:25am on Monday morning, reportedly leaving early commuters queuing in the cold outside stations waiting for the Subway to open.

Around 30 minutes later, bosses confirmed that services had been reinstated on the Outer Circle line, with a replacement shuttle bus being put into operation on the Inner Circle between Partick and Ibrox stations.

At around 8:50am, bosses took to Twitter to advise once again that Subway services on both circles had been suspended due to a fresh “major signalling failure across the system”.

Valid Subway tickets & Smartcards are being accepted by ScotRail for travel between Partick & City Centre & on First Bus while both Subway circles are currently suspended. We are working to fix the current issues as quickly as we can & will update you when services resume. pic.twitter.com/y4CBkmeLXG — GLASubwayTravel (@GLASubwayTravel) January 9, 2023

The suspension lasted for nearly one hour before services on both the Outer and Inner Circles were reinstated around 9:45am.

However, the reinstatement of services latest for around two hours before services were again suspended on both Subway lines, with Glasgow Subway tweeting passengers to advise of fresh disruption just prior to midday.

The fresh closure prompted one rail passenger to tweet: “Absolute shambles this morning. Very little staff at stations updating people”, with another writing: “Joke of a service”.

The last update from Glasgow Subway, tweeted at 2:49pm on Monday, noted that both Subway circles were still suspended, with engineers “ working to fix the current issues as quickly as we can”.