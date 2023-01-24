Several areas of Glasgow have been left without water this evening due to a burst pipe.

Shortly after 4pm, residents and businesses across the city took to social media to report that they had been left with no running water and questioned what had caused the disruption to services.

My entire street in Glasgow has lost water, which is Fun. A lot of student flats and cafes, no one able to get any actual reason why so far — Jess 'Crimes' Freeney (@Jessica_Crimes) January 24, 2023

At around 4:56pm Scottish Water confirmed that they were investigating the issue in a Tweet that said: "We're investigating loss of water supply in the #G2 #G3 #G4 #G11 #G12 #G21 #G61 area.

"We'll update you as soon as more info is available. Apologies for any inconvenience caused this evening."

We're investigating loss of water supply in the #G2 #G3 #G4 #G11 #G12 #G21 #G61 area. We'll update you as soon as more info is available. Apologies for any inconvenience caused this evening. https://t.co/CQx7paR6Yh — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 24, 2023

Scottish Water has now said that the disruption is due to a burst pipe with police and fire services called to assist.

The burst pipe is at the junction of Auchenhowie Road and Glasgow Road in Milngavie.

Scottish Water said: "Customers in the G2, G3, G4, G5, G11, G12, G13, G15, G20, G51 & Bearsden G61 area have reported an interruption to their water supply.

"We are currently on the way to investigate the issue and are aiming to be on site as soon as possible.

Pic from other place, check oot Glasgow Rd, Milngavie 😕 prob best to avoid for noo⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6D6ODfQpN3 — Debra (@HeathPeaPict) January 24, 2023



"While we investigate, please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.

"If you require additional support, please use this link to sign up as a Priority Services Customer.

"If you have experienced flooding due to this incident and need support, please call us on 0800 0778 778 or via one of the other methods on our contact us page."

Videos on social media showed water having pushed up through the road, leaving the tarmac split.

Poor wee mammy can’t get out her street because of a burst water pipe in Milngavie. Looks mental tbh. pic.twitter.com/1m5OioPdf6 — Laura (@LD1035) January 24, 2023

Police, fire and council workers are working to fix the problem and resupply users.