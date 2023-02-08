Police have issued a warning to pedestrians after spate of serious incidents on Scotland's roads.
Six pedestrians have been killed already this year, which is 6 per cent of the total deaths for 2021.
On Wednesday a 33-year-old Nigerian woman, Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, was named by police as the person who was killed in a serious incident on on St Vincent Street on Thursday, February 2.
Now Police Scotland have issued a warning for motorists and pedestrians.
Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, West Area Commander of Road Policing said: “Every collision which results in a death or serious injury involves a unique set of circumstances and our specialist road policing officers investigate each individually to establish the full circumstances.
“We are aware of a number of recent serious incidents on our roads which have involved pedestrians.
We are keen to encourage all road users to be aware of potential risks in order to keep everyone safe.
“Pedestrians are considered vulnerable road users and, in winter, particularly when it is dark, pedestrians should wear reflective or fluorescent clothing. I would also urge pedestrians to be mindful of their surroundings and to ensure they are not putting themselves at risk
“I would also urge motorists to drive with particular care in areas where people may be on foot or crossing roads and ensure the correct vehicle lights are in operation , free from defect and clean, particularly if the vehicle has automated lights.
“We are committed to improving the safety of all road users and particularly vulnerable road users across the country. Everyone using our roads need to be mindful of their own safety and the safety of others around them.”
