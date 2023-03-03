The issue within the Muirhouse area will affect all routes to the south of Glasgow, Barrhead, Kilmarnock and Carlisle.

No services are able to run on routes between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, Kilmarnock, Barrhead, Newton, Neilston and East Kilbride.

READ MORE: Second homes tax plan unveiled by Scots council battling budget

The significant travel disruption will hit commuters and is expected to continue until 10am.

Scots are being advised to make alternative travel arrangements due to the "scale of the disruption".

A statement from ScotRail adds: "Staff are on site investigating the fault and attempting to fix it as quickly as possible.