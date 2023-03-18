As gardens start to buzz with life, chances are you can't wait to get going and plant pretty pollinators, or watch something edible sprout its first green tips.
But deciding what and where to pot or plant can be daunting.
Step in subscription box clubs.
Packed with all you need to grow a gorgeous garden or nurture beautiful blooms, it's like having your own horticulturist on hand to steer you in the right direction.
Here are five subscription box clubs to give you a helping hand...
1. Seed Pantry Grow Club Discovery Box
Delve inside this box of tricks and you'll have a choice of six packets to plant in tune with the seasons. From styling your window box with geraniums, to sowing red onion seeds, Seed Pantry is a one-stop shop for enthusiastic green fingers and beginners.
Price: From £13.99 per month.
2. Garden Organic
If the thought of growing rare veggie varieties from seed stirs your inner horticulturist, then Garden Organic is ideal for you. The subscription includes a free vegetable growing planner, booklet outlining the Principles Of Organic Gardening, The Organic Way members' magazine sent three times a year, plus other bonuses.
Price: From £2.75 per month; pay an extra £1.50 to join the Heritage Seed Library and you can choose six free packets of heritage seeds each year.
3. Bloom & Wild
Delivered every fortnight, Bloom & Wild's experts do all the hard work and select two styles of bouquets for you to choose from. Like having your own personal florist, the flowers arrive in bud with arranging tips on how best to show them off, with the focus on seasonal displays.
Price: £25 per box.
4. Bloombox Club Plant Subscription Club
Ideal for building an indoor oasis, with a subscription to Bloombox look forward to receiving a surprise plant in its own ceramic pot - with the choice of Classic and Pet-Friendly options. Each hand-picked pot comes with a booklet for caring for it - and the promise of improving your indoor air quality. What's not to love?
Price: £44 per month.
5. The Rose Press Garden Monthly Gardening Subscription Box
If you're thinking about creating a cottage garden and love the idea of rambling roses, The Rose Press Garden is your go-to for the prettiest packets of seeds for flowering season. Start with a single border, and your informal mix of beautiful blooms will reward within a few months; with a mix of annuals and perennials to keep you going all year. With step-by-step instructions, how-to videos on Instagram and YouTube, your country idyll is only a click away.
Price: £20 per month.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here