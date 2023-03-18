NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) is taking action amid a "concerning" rise in gonorrhoea cases across the region.

NHSGGC is raising awareness for its free condom service to help promote safe sex practices and reduce the spread of STI’s.

Nicky Coia, Health Improvement Manager for Sexual Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “The recent rise of gonorrhoea cases in the area is concerning and it is crucial that people are aware of the risk of various STI’s but also the best protection against these.

“Our Free Condoms service is an effective way to ensure safe sex and reduce the spread of STIs.

“Condoms can be collected from a wide range of outlets including sexual health clinics, and many pharmacies and we would encourage people to utilise this service.”

NHSGGC is also encouraging people to get tested for STIs if they have any symptoms or have recently had unprotected sex.

Nicky added: “We encourage anyone who is sexually active to use condoms and get tested regularly for STIs. Early detection and treatment of infections such as gonorrhoea can prevent any health complications and reduce the spread of infection.

“We hope people will utilise our free condom service to encourage people to take responsibility for their sexual health and safe sex.”

For more information on safe sex and our free condom service, please visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/sexual-health/