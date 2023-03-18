Scotland's largest health board is encouraging sexually active members of the public to take advantage of free condoms to help tackle sexually transmitted infections (STI).
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) is taking action amid a "concerning" rise in gonorrhoea cases across the region.
NHSGGC is raising awareness for its free condom service to help promote safe sex practices and reduce the spread of STI’s.
GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Subscriptions from HeraldScotland
Nicky Coia, Health Improvement Manager for Sexual Health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “The recent rise of gonorrhoea cases in the area is concerning and it is crucial that people are aware of the risk of various STI’s but also the best protection against these.
“Our Free Condoms service is an effective way to ensure safe sex and reduce the spread of STIs.
“Condoms can be collected from a wide range of outlets including sexual health clinics, and many pharmacies and we would encourage people to utilise this service.”
NHSGGC is also encouraging people to get tested for STIs if they have any symptoms or have recently had unprotected sex.
Nicky added: “We encourage anyone who is sexually active to use condoms and get tested regularly for STIs. Early detection and treatment of infections such as gonorrhoea can prevent any health complications and reduce the spread of infection.
“We hope people will utilise our free condom service to encourage people to take responsibility for their sexual health and safe sex.”
For more information on safe sex and our free condom service, please visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/sexual-health/
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here