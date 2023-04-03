The pupils, from Muirkirk and St Xavier’s primary schools in East Ayrshire, were guests at the King's Scottish residence on Thursday ahead of the launch this week of a new animated short film which includes a foreword by the royal.

In the video message, His Majesty said "what the world needs is for children all around it to imagine the type of future you want to build".

He said: "Children have a unique curiosity for Nature and for the amazing planet we all call home.

"This is because part of being young is knowing that we are, in fact, part of Nature ourselves...to keep this web of life within our planet healthy, all the people in the world need to do everything they can to keep Nature healthy so that people and animals can be healthy too."

The message also features in a foreword to the animated adaptation of 'It's Up to Us': A Children’s Terra Carta for Nature, People and Planet', which was recorded in early 2022.

The short animation, which will premier on the Ecoflix Channel worldwide on April 7, is a direct adaptation of the children’s book of the same name, which was released in November 2021.

The animation, narrated by former X Factor winner Leona Lewis, features illustrations by 33 artists from around the world.

King Charles at Dumfries House (Image: PA)

It has been written by world history author, Christopher Lloyd, in collaboration with The Prince’s Foundation.

The story explains how humans have thrown Nature's harmony out of balance, and appeals to young readers to join the dozens of major corporations who have signed the Terra Carta pledge for creating a more sustainable world.

Ecoflix is the first non-profit streaming platform dedicated to saving animals and the planet.

It donates 100% of its membership fees to wildlife charities and non-profit partners.

David Casselman, founder and CEO of Ecoflix, said: "When we first read Christopher Lloyd's amazing book, written in collaboration with The Prince’s Foundation, we were excited by the many possibilities.

"It is one of the most educational and inspiring children’s books we have seen.”

Christopher Lloyd, the book's author and CEO of What on Earth Publishing, said:

“Seeing this beautifully illustrated book come to life as an animation is just stunning.

"It’s Up To Us is all about imparting a sense of hope and possibility to young people and encouraging them to be the agents of change in the lives of the adults around them.

"The combination of Ecoflix’s vision and skill in adapting the book for the screen with the power of the artwork that tells the story through such a diverse cultural lens is breath-taking.”

King Charles has been outspoken in his support for the environment and tackling climate change (Image: PA)

Simon Sadinsky, executive director of The Prince’s Foundation, said: “The Prince’s Foundation was delighted to partner with What on Earth Publishing on It’s Up to Us and look forward to it reaching even more people through this new animated adaptation.

"As a charity, sustainability is the common thread that runs through all of our work.

"We strive to find the best ways to help bring Nature, People and Planet back into balance and hope this story inspires children across the world to play their part.”