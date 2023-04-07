The Corran ferry, which is run by Highland Council and links to Ardnamurchan, was cancelled on Good Friday due to 'technical difficulties' and will not operate over the Easter weekend.

The unexpected cancellation of the 47-year-old Maid of Glencoul prompted anger from motorists with one commenting: "Great start to Easter."

The loss of the Lochaber service has led to gridlocked traffic on the alternative coastal route along the A861.

Highland council doing their part for tourisim in the West Highlands — James macMillan (@jimmacmillan2) April 7, 2023

The Corran ferry service is one of the busiest single-vessel ferry routes in Scotland and is already operating a reduced timetable.

A smaller ferry, with limited capacity, is in operation because the larger vessel, the MV Corran, has been out of commission for months as Highland Council awaits parts to allow repairs to be completed.

No date has been given for its return to service.

Dr Michael Foxley, former leader of Highland Council, who lives in Ardnamurchan, said the A861 alternative road route was gridlocked by HGVs and "tourists in convoys, few who can reverse on a single track road."

He said: "We need a replacement back-up ferry purchased and adapted by Highland Council for quarter loading now, to ensure ferry operations continue until a permanent solution is funded.

"This crisis is set to continue for at least another four years with serious consequences for life in Ardnamurchan and Morvern."

Jamie Halcro Johnston, Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP, said the cancellation would be "hugely disruptive" for residents, visitors and businesses and called on the new transport minister, Kevin Stewart, to meet with locals to hear their concerns.

He said: "This is dreadful news coming right at the start of the busy Easter weekend.

"That could be devastating for some local businesses, particularly within tourism and hospitality, who were looking forward to a much-needed boost from the holiday season.

"Unfortunately, this is exactly the scenario we warned about when it became clear the Corran Narrows service was going to be left relying on keeping a 47-year-old vessel, The Maid of Glencoul, operating with no backup at all.

"As the previous incumbent promised me they would do, the new Transport Minister must come and meet with local residents and other stakeholders to hear their concerns over the lack of resilience of the service, something so starkly highlighted today.

"Local people and businesses deserve a lot better than the service they're currently getting, and they must be able to have some hope that things will improve.

"I know just how frustrating this must be for those who were planning to use the service today. It is simply unacceptable.

"However, the crew and other staff on the ground will be doing their best to get things running as soon as possible and to help people where they can."



One business owner said: "We'll go under.

"Highland Council are responsible."

Last month Highland Council was forced to backtrack on a decision to impose a limit on the Maid of Glencoul service for safety reasons after businesses warned it could put them at risk of collapse.

The council had said all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes in weight, excluding emergency services and service buses, would not be permitted to use the council-run service, which links the communities of Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull.

Davie Ferguson, manager of the Ardnarmurchan Lighthouse Trust, was among those who criticised the measure saying it risked cutting off deliveries for the venue's coffee shop because lorries coming from Oban would be required to drive a longer route via Lochailort and Glenuig.

It comes as Scottish ministers are considering the provision of a resilience fund as concerns rise about a decision that will leave no ferries running from the mainland to South Uist for several weeks due to a vessel shortage.

Transport minister Kevin Stewart has been asked by a business group in Lochboisdale on South Uist about a compensation scheme to help the island get over the disruption.

It comes after Scottish Government-owned ferry operator CalMac announced updates to routes across its network and apologised to customers for the disruption.

It said ongoing delays in dry dock and technical issues affecting several major vessels means it has had to impose changes to ensure services continue to be delivered.

Three of the ageing fleet, MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman remain out of action as the summer timetable from April 1 looms, after weeks on the sidelines for repairs.