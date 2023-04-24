The series is described as “a real-time thriller set on a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, while a government agency desperately tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard”.

Penned by BAFTA award-winning writer Nick Leather (The Control Room, Mother’s Day), The series is directed by Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who, Ten Pound Poms) and John Hayes (Dublin Murders).

Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) lead a cast which includes a host of Scott stars such as Alex Ferns, James Cosmo, Daniel Cahill, Sharon Small, Lois Chimimba, Katie Leung, Leah MacRae, Sharon Rooney and Scott Reid.

Writer Nick Leather said: “It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today - our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”

Kate Harwood, Managing Director, Euston Films, says: “We are so excited to be carrying this brilliant, eclectic and precious cast on our train matched by tremendous talent in our security centre in London, it’s ‘all aboard’ as we start shooting Nick’s thrilling scripts."

Nightsleeper is filming in Glasgow (Image: BBC)

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “I’m so pleased that Joe, Alexandra and this exceptional ensemble cast have all come aboard Nightsleeper as it speeds towards BBC One and iPlayer. Nick Leather has created an adrenaline-fuelled thriller like no other and I can’t wait to see it brought to the screen.”

Produced by Euston Films (Wreck, The Sister, Dublin Murders), Nightsleeper will in six, 60-minute episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.