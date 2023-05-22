Rail services were temporarily halted between Glasgow Central and Neilston after a lorry struck a bridge between Muirend and Kings Park around 3pm on Tuesday.

The line reopened around an hour later after an inspection of the bridge by a structural engineer.

Network Rail took to Twitter to apologise to rail passengers, tweeting: "We're very sorry to passengers who have been disrupted by yet another bridge strike on Scotland's Railway."

It came after a bus had its roof torn off after striking a railway bridge on Crown Street in the Tradeston area of Glasgow on Sunday morning.

10 people, including a child, were taken to hospital for treatment, with others treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police Scotland said that enquiries into the bus crash remain ongoing.

A First Bus spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with the emergency services and our thoughts remain with those involved.”