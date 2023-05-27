Wemyss Bay is top of the stops after being crowned UK’s best-loved station and World Cup of Stations champion 2023.
The station on the Inverclyde Line, about 26 miles west of Glasgow Central, emerged victorious in the Rail Delivery Group's World Cup of Stations.
Station staff, volunteers, train operators and rail users up and down the country embraced the competition, which saw over 70,000 votes cast throughout the past week.
During the 16 head-to-head battles, the 48 stations chosen by broadcaster and historian Tim Dunn were whittled down to the UK’s best loved station.
Wemyss Bay came out top after receiving 8,403 votes in the final round.
The station, which is managed by ScotRail, won for its great volunteer work in developing a vibrant and colourful community garden as well as opening the Station Bookshop.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: "I am absolutely thrilled to see Wemyss Bay station emerge victorious in the Rail Delivery Group's World Cup of Stations.
“This well-deserved recognition is a testament to the exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment of everyone involved in maintaining and enhancing the station operation.
“With its picturesque surroundings and architectural wonder, Wemyss Bay station truly is one of the best railway stations in the world.
“We owe a huge thanks to everyone who voted for us, and to our social media colleagues who really got behind the Rail Delivery Group's campaign to drum up support.”
Tim Dunn, broadcaster and historian said: “Wemyss Bay station has amazed visitors ever since its 1903 rebuild, which resulted in a spectacular glass roof and sweeping walkways to minimise friction for ferry-bound crowds.
“This vast waterside interchange needed a reason to survive now that holiday crowds go elsewhere: the Friends of Wemyss Bay created that reason.
“With second-hand book shop, original posters on walls, and floral displays all year, their work - plus the efforts of the cafe staff, Scotrail and others - means that Wemyss Bay is truly community rail destination station.”
