The Alloa chairman was appointed at the Scottish FA AGM on Tuesday.

Mulraney has served as vice-president of the Scottish FA for the past four years and served as interim president during Rod Petrie's period of ill health in 2020.

Hamilton Academical vice-chairman Les Gray has been appointed as Scottish FA vice-president.

A Scottish FA statement confirmed: "Mike Mulraney has been elected as the new President of the Scottish FA at today’s AGM.

"The chairman of Alloa Athletic becomes the 54th President of the Scottish FA and replaces the outgoing Rod Petrie, who was elected in 2019.

"He was joined by Les Gray, the Hamilton Academical Vice-Chairman, who was appointed Vice-President.

"Mike has been owner of Alloa for almost 20 years, has served as vice-president of the Scottish FA for the past four, and became interim President during Rod’s short period of ill health in 2020.

"He has extensive business experience in drilling and property and upon being elected stated his intention to make an impact on the areas that matter most to the game."

On his appointment, Mulraney said: “It is my great honour to be elected as President and I thank the Scottish FA members, my colleagues across the game, for showing their faith and trust in me.

“Those that know me know that I when I take on a role, I do it with 100% commitment and focus. The Scottish FA is committed to inspiring the nation and transforming lives.

“We made an impassioned plea at Holyrood only last week urging government and politicians to see us as allies in improving the health and wellbeing of the country and that is something I am determined to facilitate in a practical sense.

“The national association is primarily responsible for the development of the game, the grassroots, and it is imperative we work with governments both national and local, philanthropists, commercial and charitable partners, to improve the fundamental infrastructure of our game – facilities.

“We have already agreed a £20m fund with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and need more investment. We need to retain and upgrade the pitches we currently have, attain new funding for new facilities, especially to meet the growth of girls’ and women’s football, and ensure we contribute to sustainable clubs and communities, both from a financial and an environmental perspective.

“This will be a key priority for me as President and I look forward to working with partners to improve our infrastructure.”