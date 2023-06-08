Stage times have been announced for this summer's TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, as well as the map of the site.
Britpop legends Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 will headline on Glasgow Green, with the likes of Kasabian, Royal Blood and George Ezra also appearing.
Festival organisers have unveiled an updated TRNSMT map for 2023, with a new 'Boogie Wonderland' on the west of the site combining The Boogie Bar and the funfair.
Bongo’s Bingo, who will be attending the festival for the very first time, will bringing high energy tunes, dancing and prizes from its epic show.
Festival director, Geoff Ellis said: “With only one month to go until TRNSMT returns, we are making the final preparations and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Glasgow Green in July.
“With so many must-see acts, the TRNSMT app means fans can plan their day, create their schedule and keep up-to-date with all our announcements from now until the festival weekend.”
Stage times (subject to change):
Friday July 7
Main Stage
Declan Welsh & The Decadent West: 12:15 - 12:35
Flo: 13:10 - 13:40
Joesef: 14:05 - 14:40
The View: 15:10 - 15:55
Paul Heaton & Special Guest: 16:20 - 17:15
Niall Horan: 17:45 - 18:45
George Ezra: 19:15 - 20:25
Pulp: 21:10 - 22:50
King Tut’s Stage
The Joy Hotel: 12:30 - 13:00
Swim School: 13:30 - 14:00
Hamish Hawk: 14:30 - 15:00
Hot Milk: 15:30 - 16:05
The Big Moon: 16:35 - 17:15
Warmduscher: 17:45 - 18:30
Dean Lewis: 19:10 - 20:00
Cat Burns: 20:45 - 21:35
River Stage
Slix: 12:45 - 13:15
High Vis: 13:50 - 14:20
SIIGHTS: 14:55 - 15:25
Cloth: 16:00 - 16:30
Flowerovlove: 17:05 - 17:40
The Royston Club: 18:20 - 19:05
Nati Dreddd: 19:50 - 20:35
Saturday July 8
Main Stage
Brooke Combe: 12:30 - 13:00
Maisie Peters: 14:25 - 15:05
Inhaler: 15:35 - 16:20
Aitch: 18:10 - 19:10
Kasabian: 19:40 - 20:40
Sam Fender: 21:20 - 22:50
King Tut’s Stage
Cassia: 12:30 - 13:00
Mae Stephens: 13:30 - 14:00
The Mary Wallopers: 14:30 - 15:00
Lucy Spraggan: 15:30 - 16:05
The Coronas: 16:35 - 17:15
Teddy Swims: 17:45 - 18:30
The Wombats: 19:15 - 20:15
LF System: 20:45 - 22:15
River Stage
Terra Kin: 12:40 - 13:10
The Big Day: 13:45 - 14:15
Heidi Curtis: 14:50 - 15:20
Finn Foxell: 15:55 - 16:25
Lauran Hibberd: 17:00 - 17:40
Afflecks Palace: 18:20 - 19:05
The Blinders: 19:50 - 20:35
Sunday July 9
Main Stage
Crawlers: 12:30 - 13:00
Pale Waves: 13:30 - 14:05
Jamie Webster: 14:35 - 15:15
Ashnikko: 15:45 - 16:25
The Kooks: 16:55 - 7:45
Becky Hill: 18:15 - 19:05
Royal Blood: 19:35 - 20:35
The 1975: 21:15 - 22:50
King Tut’s Stage
Calum Bowie: 12:15 - 12:45
Lucia & the Best Boys: 13:10 - 13:40
Dream Wife: 14:05 - 14:35
Bob Vylan: 15:05 - 15:40
Lovejoy: 16:10 - 16:50
The Amazons: 17:20 - 18:00
The Enemy: 18:45 - 19:35
Nothing But Thieves: 20:25 - 21:25
River Stage
Cathy Jain: 12:50 - 13:20
Neive Ella: 13:55 - 14:25
Tommy Lefroy: 15:00 - 15:30
Andrew Cushin: 16:05 - 16:35
Uninvited: 17:10 - 14:35
Skylights: 18:25 - 19:05
Only The Poets: 19:50 - 20:35
