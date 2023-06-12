Network Rail Scotland said it is dealing with flooding between Inverness and Carrbridge in the Tomatin area.

As a result, the rail operator has closed the line as a precaution until one of its engineers can inspect the track.

Some speed restrictions have also been put in place due to forecasted rainfall between Moy Loop and Culloden, Carrbridge-Moy Loop, Forsinard Station-Altnabreac Station, Dingwall Jn-Garve Station, Muir of Ord-Dingwall and Invershin Station – Rossal Level Crossing No. 2.

Meanwhile, due to the hot weather, Network Rail has also put 20mph speed restrictions in place between: Ardlui – Crianlarich, Helensburgh Upper – Garelochead, Lockerbie South – Kirtlebridge and Drumlanrigg.