South Uist residents have blasted the "scandalous treatment" of their island after this month's services from Lochboisdale to Mallaig were cut.

The MV Lord of the Isles, which usually serves the route, was redeployed by ferry operator CalMac to assist sailings on Islay.

Protestors who marched through Glasgow city centre called for the islanders to receive compensation for the major disruption.

The event, which was organised by the Glasgow Uist and Barra Association, follows an earlier demonstration on South Uist.

READ MORE: The 'scandal' of £300k bonuses and perks given to CalMac ferry execs

Chair of Storas Uist, Mary Schmoller, said: "We have had tremendous support from individuals from across Scotland, people who have expressed that Calmac is no longer fit for purpose and that something drastically needs to change and fast!

"We are buoyed and delighted that the Glasgow Community are coming together in this way, in this positive direct action.

"The community will fight on and hope that this is the first in a series of direct actions in areas directly affected.”

The Lord of the Isles is expected to return to service the Lochboisdale route from the start of next month.

Glasgow's protest saw a march from Berkeley Street up to St Enoch, with a kick off at 1.30pm.

Banners in both Gaelic and English criticised the withdrawn services. One held by a young child read: "There's no island life without a ferry".

Glaswegian activist and tradesman John MacLean said “we have had problems connecting with our families and businesses in South Uist since 2013, you can’t help but feel how difficult it must be for local businesses actually on the island. Not to mention health services and the impact this has on further depopulation particularly with the young. It has been a slow incremental decline in the ferry service in Lochboisdale and it is now critical and on life support, we can’t stand back any longer.”