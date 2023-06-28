Ferry user groups have called on the Scottish Government to break up CalMac’s ‘monopoly’ and to improve ferry provision.
Islanders say that more local control of routes is needed to avoid the crippling transport crisis which has affected rural communities in recent years.
The the Mull & Iona Ferry Committee have gone as far as preparing a feasibility study to look at the possibility of setting up their own service, while Western Isles Council, has also floated the idea of a Western Isles ‘bundle’.
However, there are fears that the most lucrative routes would be sold off to private firms, increasing costs for ferry travellers.
A report for the Net Zero, Energy & Transport Committee also recommended extending CalMac’s contract to ten years instead of the current eight-year cycle, in a bid to improve services.
The Herald wants to know what readers think: Is ir time to break up ferry services in Scotland? Vote now in our exclusive readers poll
The Herald has been covering all the latest developments in Scotland’s ferry crisis, from disruption to services, failed building work and islanders’ growing concers.
Check out our latest coverage here:
'No more monopoly': Islanders' CalMac replacement 'on the cards'
Ferry ticket prices: fares freeze extended until 2024
Islanders' anger over call to give CalMac new ferry contract
CalMac's parent company David MacBrayne Group (DMG) has received nearly £900m in taxpayer subsidies over six years from the Scottish Government to run the ferry services since securing the ferry contract in 2016.
The level of handout has soared from £131.939m in 2016/17 to over £163m in 2021/22 including £11.7m in Covid funding.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here