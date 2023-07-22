SPT announced on Twitter that on Sundays August 6 and August 13, services will run from 8.30am to 9.30pm to support those travelling to and from the event.

The subway normally runs until 6pm on Sundays.

The last train for the city centre will leave Govan at 8.58pm.

Park and ride will be open during Subway operating hours.

As Glasgow welcomes the @UCI_cycling Championships from 3-13 August, Subway will extend its' operating hours.



On Sunday 6th & 13th August services will run from 0830-2130 to support everyone travelling to and from the event.



Plan ahead: https://t.co/ciUEEZtaKC pic.twitter.com/jgBD97GVWe — GLASubwayTravel (@GLASubwayTravel) July 21, 2023

The UCI Cycling Championships will take place in Glasgow from Thursday, August 3 until Sunday, August 13.

The subway will run to a normal timetable with trains every four minutes and peak times and every six to eight minutes during off-peak times.

The announcement comes after calls were made for the Glasgow Subway to extend its Sunday operating hours to coincide with major events in the city last month.

A tweet reminding concertgoers heading to see Arctic Monkeys at Bellahouston Park on Sunday, June 25 that no services would be operating when the event finished was met with widespread backlash online.

Glasgow Labour MSP Paul Sweeney later labelled Glasgow’s public transport system “primitive” while calling for the Subway network to “routinely extend Sunday operating hours for major events”.

He told The Herald: “It’s embarrassing that Scotland’s biggest city, and the only city in the country with a subway system, is incapable of running a service beyond 6pm on a Sunday.

"We know that there is demand for an increase in services, particularly when there are large events on in the city, and to have a blanket closure at 6pm on a Sunday is both counterproductive and amateurish."