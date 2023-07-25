A world famous steam locomotive which is celebrating its centenary this year will return to Scotland in October.
The 60103 Flying Scotsman will operate a number of mainline steam tours organised by the Royal Touring Company in conjunction with the National Railway Museum.
The one hundred year old train will run tours along Scotland’s tracks on the days of Saturday 7 October, Sunday 8 October and Tuesday 10 October.
A range of ticket options are available, including for dining.
The historic train was named the Flying Scotsman after it became the first train in the world to reach a travelling speed of 100mph.
It was built for LNER’s route connecting Edinburgh to London, and continued running the service until 1963.
The National Railway Museum in York now holds ownership of the Flying Scotsman.
October’s running of the historic train will commence on Saturday 7 October with ‘The Highland Express’ departing Edinburgh Waverley for a journey to Inverness via Perth, to then return to the capital that evening.
The next tour, the following day, is called ‘The Fife Circular’ which will run shorter, scenic journeys over the morning, afternoon and evening of Sunday 8 October.
The final tour will take place on Tuesday 10 October when the Flying Scotsman runs ‘The Aberdeen Flyer’ up to the Granite City.
There are a total of 1800 passenger places on the Flying Scotland over the course of the three tours.
The Railway Touring Company’s Managing Director, Kelly Osborne: “We are delighted to have the National Railway Museum’s permission to take Flying Scotsman back up to Scotland for these Edinburgh departures, so that many more people will have the opportunity to experience a journey with this iconic locomotive. We want to thank all involved in making this happen, including Riley & Son and West Coast Railways Company.”
Osborne continued: “On the Saturday, our route includes the Highland Main Line, one of the great railways of the world. Several steep climbs along the way will demonstrate Flying Scotsman’s power on challenging gradients. However, each of these five special journeys features breath-taking scenery.”
Andrew McLean, Assistant Director and Head Curator at the National Railway Museum, said, “Following a number of highly successful trips to Scotland already this year including a visit to Aberdeen, we are pleased to be working with The Railway Touring Company once again on a series of new tour dates for Flying Scotsman which set off from Edinburgh - the birthplace of Sir Nigel Gresley."
