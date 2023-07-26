Gregor Townsend's side take on the Azzurri in Edinburgh on Saturday as part of the Nations Series, with a 3.15pm kick-off.

ScotRail said it expected services to be busier than normal, and that where possible it would be putting extra carriages on trains travelling in and out of Edinburgh Waverley.

Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and purchase their tickets through the ScotRail app as part of the mTickets system. This means people can secure their tickets from home, or on the way to the station, and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

Fans attending the match are reminded that access at Haymarket station is restricted due to the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building not owned by ScotRail.

ScotRail is encouraging fans to join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace after the match where they will be directed to the appropriate queue. Alternatively, customers may choose to travel from an alternative station.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re really looking forward to helping rugby fans travel to and from Murrayfield this weekend as Scotland get their Nations Series underway against Italy.

“To help fans travel to and from the match, we’re adding more seats to trains in and out of Edinburgh throughout the day, but customers should plan ahead and allow more time for travel as trains will be busier than normal.

“To make their journey as smooth as possible, I’d encourage everyone to purchase their train tickets before boarding. The mTicket system, available on the ScotRail app, offers a convenient way to secure your tickets and download them straight to your mobile phone, avoiding any unnecessary queues on the day.”