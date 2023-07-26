Fans attending the Scotland vs Italy rugby match at Murrayfield have been told to plan their journey in advance, with services expected to be much busier than normal.
Gregor Townsend's side take on the Azzurri in Edinburgh on Saturday as part of the Nations Series, with a 3.15pm kick-off.
ScotRail said it expected services to be busier than normal, and that where possible it would be putting extra carriages on trains travelling in and out of Edinburgh Waverley.
Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and purchase their tickets through the ScotRail app as part of the mTickets system. This means people can secure their tickets from home, or on the way to the station, and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.
Fans attending the match are reminded that access at Haymarket station is restricted due to the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building not owned by ScotRail.
ScotRail is encouraging fans to join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace after the match where they will be directed to the appropriate queue. Alternatively, customers may choose to travel from an alternative station.
Read More: No Edinburgh to London trains, Glasgow 'limited' as RMT strike action hits services
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re really looking forward to helping rugby fans travel to and from Murrayfield this weekend as Scotland get their Nations Series underway against Italy.
“To help fans travel to and from the match, we’re adding more seats to trains in and out of Edinburgh throughout the day, but customers should plan ahead and allow more time for travel as trains will be busier than normal.
“To make their journey as smooth as possible, I’d encourage everyone to purchase their train tickets before boarding. The mTicket system, available on the ScotRail app, offers a convenient way to secure your tickets and download them straight to your mobile phone, avoiding any unnecessary queues on the day.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here