People travelling to and from Carlisle on ScotRail trains have been warned they could see some disruption due to industrial action by the RMT and ASLEF.
The two unions are in dispute with a number of train operating companies, but have already reached an agreement with the state-owned operator.
This weekend will see members of the RMT strike, meaning Avanti West Coast will not run any services between Edinburgh Waverley and London Euston, with 'limited' service to and from Glasgow Central.
The train drivers' union ASLEF has imposed an overtime ban from July 31, which is likely to affect services on the same two routes.
The unions are not in dispute with ScotRail, and as such all but one route will be unaffected.
However, a small number of ScotRail services between Glasgow Central / Dumfries and Carlisle will be impacted by the RMT strike action, due to train dispatching being carried out by other train operators at Carlisle station.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “The dispute between the trade unions and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff, which means we’ll be able to run our services as normal during the latest industrial action.
“A small number of ScotRail services to and from Carlisle will see some disruption as a result of the planned RMT strike action, so customers travelling on this route should check their train times before leaving for the station.
“We’d also encourage anyone travelling to plan their journey in advance, as we’re expecting our trains to be busier than normal due to customers of other operators travelling with ScotRail.”
