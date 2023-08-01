It's a cruise Waverley hasn’t offered in more than a decade.

Known as 'Scotland in Miniature,' The Isle of Arran boasts breathtaking coastal scenery with a mountainous landscape to the north of the island which can be fully admired from the decks of Waverley.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming sailing, Captain Dominic McCall said: "The Special Sailing Round the Isle of Arran promises to be the highlight of this season’s sailings from Arran.

“The island’s coastal beauty is simply unmatched, and I will ensure those lucky enough to join us are given the best possible views.

"The question I’ve already been asked several times is which way round the island will Waverley go, so far, I’ve avoided answering!”

The ship will steam along the remote Northwest Coast with views of Goatfell, Glen Sannox and Lochranza.

As she cruises Lamlash Bay Waverley will pass close to Holy Isle with its ancient spiritual heritage stretching back to the 6th century.

On rounding Arran’s southern coastline passengers will view the pear-shaped island of Pladda with its notable lighthouse which was first lit in 1790.

The special sailing begins in Glasgow at 10am on Monday, August 14, with further pick up points at Largs (12:40pm) and Keppel on the Isle of Cumbrae (1:05pm) before Waverey departs Brodick at 2:20pm.

To make this sailing from Arran even more accessible to families during the school holidays, children (5-16) can sail from Brodick for just £1, children under 5 go free on Waverley sailings.

Tickets can be booked in advance online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk