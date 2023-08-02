Officers were called around 8.20pm on Tuesday to a report of a man lying on the road near Udny Station, near Ellon, next to his bicycle.

Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

"There is nothing at this time to suggest anything suspicious but we would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3694 of 1 August, 2023.