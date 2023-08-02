Police are appealing for information after a man was found collapsed by the roadside in Aberdeenshire.
Officers were called around 8.20pm on Tuesday to a report of a man lying on the road near Udny Station, near Ellon, next to his bicycle.
Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
READ MORE: Appeal after man seriously injured in attack at Scots festival campsite
Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.
"There is nothing at this time to suggest anything suspicious but we would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 3694 of 1 August, 2023.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here