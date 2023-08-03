ScotRail is urging customers to plan their journey, and to expect some services to be busier than normal, as a number of high-profile events take place across the country over the weekend.
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, the Edinburgh Festivals, and the Scottish rugby team’s match against France are all taking place during a busy few days.
The train operator has already announced the addition of more trains and increased services to support the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
More services and later trains are also planned for the Edinburgh Festivals.
And completing the busy weekend, is Scotland v France in the Famous Grouse Nations Series at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, August 5 at 3:15pm.
To help fans travel to and from the match, ScotRail said it is adding more seats to trains, where possible, throughout the day on routes in and out of Edinburgh Waverley.
Fans attending the match are also being reminded that access at Haymarket station is restricted due to the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building not owned by ScotRail.
The station is expected to be significantly busier than usual in the afternoon and early evening, with both rugby fans and people attending the Edinburgh Festivals using the station.
Phil Campbell, Customer Operations Director, said: “This is a very busy weekend for people travelling to multiple events and we are excited to be playing our part in helping to make them a success, and welcoming visitors to the country.
“We have made significant enhancements to our services to support the events, running as many trains as possible, with extra seats added to help where they are needed most.
“ScotRail trains will be busy, and people can expect stations to be busier than normal, but we will have extra staff on hand to help, and do everything possible to keep people moving.
“To make your travel experience as smooth as possible, I’d encourage to purchase your train tickets before boarding. The mTicket system, available on the ScotRail app, offers a convenient way to secure your tickets and download them straight to your mobile phone, avoiding any unnecessary queues on the day.”
