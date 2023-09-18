Speed restrictions have been put into place across several lines throughout the ScotRail network due to forecasted heavy rain.

As a result, the rail operator said that some services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

The speed restrictions are due to be place until 12:00 on Monday.

The following services are likely to be delayed:

• Dalmuir - Larkhall/Motherwell/Cumbernauld • Balloch/Hyndland/Milngavie - Airdrie/Edinburgh/Springburn

• Queen Street - Aberdeen/Perth/Dundee/Alloa/Stirling/Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh

• Queen Street - Oban/Mallaig

• Inverness - Wick • Glasgow Central - Carlisle / Dumfries

Rail users are advised to keep an eye on the ScotRail app for the latest service info & leave extra travelling time.