A balloon has caused disruption to rail services at Glasgow Queen Street station this afternooon.

ScotRail took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that it has received a report of a balloon being caught in overhead wires outside the station.

The rail operator said engineers have been dispatched to remove the object.

Until then, services running both to and from the station "are likely to be affected", ScotRail said.

Disruption is expected to last until 2pm.