But it turns out to be a hotel in Ayrshire that moves one of the duo to tears - in a good way.

Glenapp Castle features in this Sunday’s episode of the long-running travel and hospitality show. Once home to a Victorian industrialist, the castle has been extended and renovated to the highest spec.

Rooms cost up to £1000 a night, with the penthouse apartment, running the full width of the hotel, yours for £5000 daily. The price includes a private chef.

“This really is a magical place,” says Rinder as the car reaches the end of a mile-long driveway. “It’s Disney meets kilts.”

Ayrshire is one of the least visited parts of the country, says Galetti, getting just 7% of the market. Those who come to Glenapp Castle are after “a special experience of Scotland.”

The drive at Glenapp Castle is a mile long

Inside, the hotel is a blend of luxurious and cosy. “Guests don’t come here for clean, modern lines or Scandi chic,” says Galetti.

Rinder agrees. “It is as if the Victorians never left, with heavy patterned curtains, pretty bedspreads and deep carpets.”

His suite comes with its own turret. “This is full on wow, everything I imagined a castle would be.” Taking in the size of the room, he adds: “This is bigger than my house in London.”

There are lounges and a library but no bar, with the staff bringing anything a guest wants directly to them. Most of the staff are local but live-in due to the remoteness of the location.

After meeting the owner, Paul Szkiler, chief executive of Truestone, Galetti and Rinder try their hand at making one of the spectacular floral arrangements that grace the lounges.

The next task is serving a picnic on Ailsa Craig to a couple celebrating the husband’s 60th birthday.“What an experience,” says Galetti as the hotel’s speedboat makes the 45-minute crossing from Girvan. It might be a picnic, but everything from cutlery to cuisine is of the same standard as back in the hotel.

Going on a picnic to Ailsa Craig is just one 75 activities the hotel offers, including guided walks and falconry sessions.

The cameras head up to the penthouse suite for a rare glimpse inside. It took four years and £2 million to transform the attic into a series of inter-linked rooms including a family kitchen, a sauna, and several lounges. In the roof of the master bedroom is a skylight so guests can watch the night sky as they lie in bed.

Rinder moves on to his next job - reading Address to a Haggis at a Burns supper (though it is not in fact Burns Night). A kilt is required. “I’m not Scottish,” says Rinder. “Is it okay for me to put a kilt on?” After reassurances that he is not going to offend anyone, it is time for housekeeper and occasional kilt fitter Liz - her record is 20 in one night - to make sure he is wearing the garment correctly. A nervous Rinder heads off for what will turn out to be an evening to remember.

The castle is set in more than 100 acres of woodlands and gardens. Within the grounds is a restaurant, The Azalea, which is housed in a Victorian glasshouse designed by Mackenzie & Moncur, suppliers to Kew and Balmoral.

Rinder’s final assignment is to accompany guests on a sea safari. The day ends with glamping on Jura, complete with a five-course meal including local lobster, cooked alfresco by Galetti.

The chef has been with the show, now in its fifth series, from the start. Amazing hotels are about more than just a building and a nice facade, she says.

“It’s really easy to forget about all of the people and hard work that goes into creating that experience for you behind the scenes when you travel. I really do believe it’s the people that bring these hotels to life, who bring that care and attention for that little extra touch.”

Cosy by the fire: Rob and Monica

Barrister turned television presenter Rinder is new to the show, taking over from Giles Coren as co-host.

Sheer escapism is the key to the show’s success, he believes. “It has to be the best job in the world and I keep pinching myself.”

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, BBC2, Sunday, 8pm