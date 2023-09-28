It was inspired by time that Dr Lumsden, director of whisky creation at the Glenmorangie Company, spent travelling in Japan, which left him with the ambition to create a dram that “encapsulated Tokyo’s contrasting delights” while also exploring the influence of Japanese Mizunara oak on the malt’s light floral character.

The company, which is ultimately owned by French luxury goods company LVMH, has collaborated with Japanese artist Yamaguchi Akira on the project, with the resulting design juxtaposing landmarks and characteristics of Tokyo and the Highland distillery in Tain.

The whisky, which will be launched at an event in Shoreditch, London this evening, has a recommended retail price of £76 per bottle. It will be available from Selfridges exclusively October 1 to 15, and then from October 16 onwards at whisky specialists and the distiller's website.

Dr Lumsden said: “I’m lucky to have travelled widely over the years sharing Glenmorangie around the world whilst also gathering new inspiration for whisky creations, and Tokyo has always been one of my favourite places. I’m fascinated by the contradictions between its bustling streets and tranquil gardens, ancient and modern buildings, its many sensory experiences and its culture.

“My time there over the years made me wonder whether I could capture my experience of Tokyo, and these beautiful intricacies, in whisky form.

“I partly matured a proportion of Glenmorangie spirit in rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks, which I’ve been curious to experiment with for some time. The influence of this wood is incredibly complex and unusual; it required balance and softening with Glenmorangie matured in bourbon and sherry casks, and the result is a dram as full of delicious sensory contrasts as a trip to Tokyo.”

Yamaguchi Akira said: “It’s been a joy to collaborate with Glenmorangie to bring Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo to life through my art. The idea of my residing home conjures up so many different thoughts and feelings, and my work reflects Tokyo’s contrasts in many ways. Incorporating hints about Glenmorangie and its whisky really appealed to my sense of playfulness.”