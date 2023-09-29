Trains will not be able to serve Ayr for “several weeks” while work is carried out to make Ayr Station Hotel safe, ScotRail has said.
The rail operator confirmed that the railway needs to remain closed while the work is carried out.
Network Rail Scotland also need to inspect the tracks, signals and overhead wires before the line can reopen.
In the meantime, buses will continue to replace trains between Prestwick Town & Ayr and Girvan & Ayr.
A ScotRail update read: “The railway through Ayr will remain closed while South Ayrshire Council carries out safety work on the fire-damaged hotel.
"We expect that it’ll take several weeks to make the site safe and during that time trains will not be able to run.
“Network Rail Scotland teams will need to inspect the infrastructure, such as station, track, signalling, and overhead wires, for damage, which will take time.
“Services between Glasgow Central and Ayr will terminate and start back from Prestwick Town and services between Stranraer and Ayr will terminate and start back from Girvan.”
A number of road closures are also in place in Ayr.
The alarm was sounded at around 5.30pm on Monday night (September 25), with the inferno raging into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Thirteen fire appliances were sent to the scene, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. There were no reports of injuries.
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, Police Scotland said.
