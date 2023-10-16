Liam Gallagher will perform Oasis' classic debut album Definitely Maybe in full at two shows in Glasgow next summer.
The album which launched the iconic Manchester band's career will turn 30 in 2024, and the group's former singer is hitting the road to celebrate.
He will be performing the album in full, including well-known songs such as 'Live Forever', 'Supersonic' and 'Rock & Roll Star'.
Gallagher will also perform B-sides and rarities from the era, with potential options including 'Fade Away' and the strings-driver 'Whatever', which reached number 3 on the UK chart in December 1994.
Gallagher said: "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none.
"I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together."
Liam Gallagher will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on June 19 and 20, with tickets on sale from Friday at 9am.
Oasis were discovered by Scots music mogul Alan McGee while performing at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow in 1993.
Driven by the songwriting of Noel Gallagher and the vocals of younger brother, Liam, the Manchester group became the biggest band in the country on the back of Definitely Maybe and its follow up (What's The Story) Morning Glory?.
At the height of their popularity they playted two sold-out knights at Knebworth House, with 2.5 million people applying for tickets - meaning Oasis could have sold out the venue for 20 nights.
Noel and Liam Gallagher had a famously tempestuous relationship, and the group split in 2009 following an argument between the pair.
The singer and the remaining members of the band former Beady Eye, who released two albums before Liam launched a solo career.
His brother formed Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, who will play Glasgows OVO Hydro in December.
Tickets for Liam Gallagher's shows, listed below, will go on sale HERE from 9AM on Friday 20 October.
Liam Gallagher performs Definitely Maybe in full June 2024:
2nd – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
3rd – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
6th – London, The O2
7th – London, The O2
10th – London, The O2
15th – Manchester, Co-op Live
16th – Manchester, Co-op Live
19th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
20th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
23rd – Dublin, 3Arena
24th – Dublin, 3Arena
27th – Manchester, Co-op Live
