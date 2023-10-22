ScotRail said routes remain closed between Aberdeen and Dundee, and Aberdeen and Elgin.

The train operator said they can not run services on the Fife Circle route, or between Inverness and Wick, Thurso and Kyle of Lochalsh.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "The impact of Storm Babet, with heavy rain across eastern Scotland, and heavy rain and high winds in central and northern Scotland, has been extremely challenging.

“We want to thank customers for their continuing understanding as we make all possible efforts to inspect routes for damage, before reopening them when it is judged safe to do so.

“We know the impact the withdrawal of some train services has on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.

“For routes in the south and west of Scotland, customers are encouraged check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, mobile app, or social media channels for live updates.”