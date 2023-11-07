READ MORE: Furious Steven Naismith rages over Rangers VAR penalty call

Rangers FC later invited the group to the stadium, where they introduced themselves to fans who gathered outside Edmiston House.

🇰🇷 We were delighted to welcome K-Pop band @STAYC_official to Ibrox this afternoon for a special visit and tour of the stadium.



Members of the band thanked the crowd for visiting them in what was their first trip to Scotland.

One member said: “This is our first time in Scotland and we are so happy right now. Are you guys fans of Rangers too?”

Another band member shouted: “We love Rangers!”

The crowd cheered and fans took photographs while the band posed in a custom-made Rangers FC strip, each with the number 23 and STAYC printed on the back.

STAYC, a female K-pop group from South Korea, consists of band members Isa, Seeum, Yoon, J, Sumin and Sieun.

The group formed in 2020 and soon became popular, with a following across much of Asia and the West.