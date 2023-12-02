Forecasters have issued a weather warning for Glasgow after snow blanketed the city in the early hours of Saturday morning
Glaswegians awoke on Saturday morning to find more than an inch of snow had fallen over night, coating streets and covering roads.
Scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight.
Forecasters warn the snowy conditions could affect some roads and railways, while there is an increased risk of injury from icy surfaces.
READ MORE: Snow and ice forecast into next week
Early on Saturday, Glasgow Airport suspended all flights temporarily, owing to snow in the area.
A post from the travel hub on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Flight operations are currently suspended due to heavier than forecast snow.
“Our winter teams have been working through the night and we hope to resume operations as soon as possible.
“Please check with your airline for further flight updates.”
There was disruption to trains in the west of Scotland, with operator ScotRail posting: “The snow is affecting some signalling systems and staff are working as quickly as possible to rectify these just now.”
The mercury approached minus 10C in some places overnight, with Tulloch Bridge and Eskdalemuir in Scotland reaching minus 8C.
READ MORE: Snow and freezing temps predicted to last weekend
Temperatures are tipped to continue to fall over the weekend, with several sporting events cancelled amid snowfall and icy conditions.
Glasgow #snow pic.twitter.com/rXNrvLFBJI— Agent Weston (@paulweston00) December 2, 2023
The weather alert for Glasgow has been put in place until 11am Saturday morning.
A snowy street on Glasgow's Southside
Temperatures are predicted to struggle to get above freezing during the day, meaning the snow is likely to remain on the ground until Sunday at least.
Cold conditions are predicted to last until next week, when the mercury is set to climb slightly.
Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said it will be minus 3C or minus 4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.
She said: “There’ll… be some snow showers continuing across southwestern Scotland throughout Saturday morning, mainly falling over the high ground above one or 200 metres, but there could be some sleetiness (sic) to lower levels across parts of the Lake District, for example, by lunchtime.
“Elsewhere, though we’ll see the mist and fog slowly clear, it could remain quite murky for a lot of the morning across central and eastern areas.
“The best sunshine will be across northern areas of Scotland, but further south and west, you can see things starting to change a little bit (by Saturday afternoon) with a greater risk of some showers.”
She said as winds shifted to more south-westerly, temperatures would slowly rise through Saturday, feeling a little less cold in the southwest.
“Elsewhere, though still feeling bitterly cold, not much above freezing,” she added.
“Those showers in the southwest then do push further inland throughout Saturday night, and as they bump into the colder air, they could bring some snow to parts of Wales and central areas such as the Peak District, for example.
“There is a little of uncertainty with that one, but it’s only likely to bring a little dusting of snow by Sunday morning.”
The forecaster said the lowest temperature recorded on Friday was minus 9.4C in Shap in Cumbria.
The areas with the most snow on Friday were Aviemore, Inverness-shire, 5cm; Albemarle, Northumberland, 2cm; Bingley, West Yorkshire, 2cm; and Loftus, Cleveland, 1cm.
A number of Scottish Professional Football League matches were likewise postponed ahead of the weekend, with Dundee United’s trip to face Morton at Cappielow called off and the game between Ayr and Arbroath at Somerset Park.
Saturday’s high-profile racing fixture at Newcastle, which was due to stage the return of the Constitution Hill, has been abandoned due to snow on the track.
The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions: the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until December 5, meaning “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here