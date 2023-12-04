A Gaelic language immersion year pilot at the University of Glasgow is being made permanent, it was announced today (Monday December 4).
The Gaelic with Immersion Programme has received a long-term funding commitment from the College of Arts & Humanities at the university.
This announcement will establish Gaelic with Immersion as an integral part of the College’s Celtic & Gaelic diverse programme offering.
In 2017, the College commissioned a feasibility study to consider an immersion experience in Glasgow and this revealed a demand for more intensive language opportunities amongst students and adult learners.
Two years later in October of 2019, the Gaelic with Immersion Programme was offered to students at the university after it was awarded £455,000 from the Scottish Funding Council to support a three-year pilot.
READ MORE: Warning Scotland's 'intangible' culture in danger of being lost
The programme has been highly successful, with students continuing to employment in Gaelic education, management, administration, and the creative arts.
Moira Piazzoli, who undertook the Gaelic with Immersion Programme as part of an MA in Gaelic and Archaeology, stated: "The Gaelic with Immersion Programme gave me the opportunity to focus on becoming more fluent in Gaelic while learning more about Gaelic culture.
"Over the year, I had lots of opportunities to make connections with the Gaelic community in Glasgow. The residential immersion at the end of the year, where we were welcomed into the Gaelic community in South Uist, was amazing. I couldn't recommend the programme more. It was a really life-changing year for me.”
This significant investment by the College of Arts & Humanities at Glasgow has allowed the appointment of a Lecturer in Gaelic, Kathleen Reddy, and a Gaelic Administrator and Community Engagement Co-ordinator, Sara Robertson.
Kathleen Reddy is the Convener for the Gaelic with Immersion Programme. A native of Cape Breton in Canada, Ms Reddy has a wealth of both teaching and research experience, teaching Gaelic in schools in Uist and Inverness as well as St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada.
She said: “It’s very encouraging that the University of Glasgow has recognised the value of this programme by making a substantial investment in its future.
“This unique programme gives Gaelic learners the opportunity to gain greater fluency through undertaking an immersion year in central Scotland and is crucial for Gaelic capacity-building at a national level. We are also delighted to continue a working relationship with our community partners, the Gaelic Books Council and Ceòlas in South Uist, who make integral contributions to the programme.”
Gillebrìde MacMillan, Senior Lecturer, Celtic and Gaelic and Principal Investigator of the pilot phase of the Gaelic Immersion Programme, said: “Celtic & Gaelic has had strong links with many areas of the Gàidhealtachd over many years and this programme is really important in strengthening these links further.
“Working with Ceòlas Uibhist and The Gaelic Books Council allows our students to improve and use their language skills through immersion in the Gaelic community. Of course, the benefits go both ways and our students, and the course can also have a huge positive impact in these communities.”
The Gaelic with Immersion Programme is open to University of Glasgow undergraduate students as part of an MA, as well as to external candidates as a Certificate in Higher Education. Applications will be accepted for the 2024/2025 academic year in Spring 2024.
Many of Scotland's universities offer Gaelic as a degree or part of a course at all different levels. As well as the University of Glasgow, you can study Gaelic formally at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Aberdeen and Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.
The move to establish the programme at the university comes after The Herald spoke to an American YouTuber who is helping Gaelic reach future generations online.
Jason Bond has been teaching Gaelic professionally for over a decade after completing a BA with First Class Honors in Celtic Studies and a Bachelors in Secondary Education with a focus on Gaelic at St. Francis Xavier University in Canada.
After setting up his own Youtube channel in October 2018, ‘Gaelic with Jason’ now has over 30,000 subscribers, with the 160+ online lessons on the channel attracting a combined total of over 1 million views to date.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here