Susan’s father Ernie first started the business, with Susan working for him until he retired in 2005. She has been running it ever since, with her son Ryan joining in 2013.

The store, located on Abbey Road in Scone, is one of the longest running SPAR stores in Scotland.

To mark the 65th anniversary of the store - which has stood on the same site for over six decades - local customers enjoyed a celebration day, complete with balloons, photography, samples and prizes.

Colin McLean, CEO of SPAR Scotland, said: “We wish Susan and everyone at SPAR Abbey Road in Scone every success for the future.

"Sixty-five years trading is an impressive achievement especially with what retail businesses have had to contend with in recent years.

"We look forward to working with Susan and Ryan well into the future as they continue to offer a wonderful convenience service to the local community of Scone.”