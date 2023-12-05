The sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released in 2025, maker Rockstar has confirmed.
The much-anticipated game will see players return to the Miami-inspired location of Vice City, and will include its first female protagonist, Lucia, alongside an as-yet unnamed male lead character.
The video game publisher had been set to reveal the first trailer for the game later on Tuesday, but published it late on Monday night after it was leaked online.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the firm said: “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube”, alongside the 90-second first trailer for the game, which confirms the game will be released some time in 2025.
The trailer shows the beaches, waterways and central areas of Vice City, as well as surrounding swamps, suggesting players will have vast areas to explore.
Rockstar said Grand Theft Auto VI will be the biggest and most immersive game in the series yet, with some reports suggesting that around one billion dollars has been spent on its development.
The firm’s founder, Sam Houser, said: “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven, open-world experiences.
“We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”
Rumours and speculation about the next instalment in the series have circulated online for years – it has been 10 years since the last game in the series was released, and that remains one of the most popular title on sale, having sold more than 190 million copies worldwide, making it the second-bestselling video game of all time, behind only Minecraft.
