Holyrood’s probe into Michael Matheson’s £11,000 data roaming bill will not report its initial findings until January.
The Tories said it was "disappointing" that the findings of the investigation would "not be made public until well into the new year."
The beleaguered Health Secretary referred himself to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) last month when he blamed his teenage sons for the eye-watering expense claim.
READ MORE: Calls for Michael Matheson to be sacked 'for the good of our NHS'
Minutes of a meeting of the SPCB —held last Thursday, but only published today — revealed that the cross-party group will investigate whether “an improper claim was made by the Member in respect of the charges (or any part of them) within the terms of the Reimbursement of Members’ Expenses Scheme.”
This states that all claims must be made in “good faith” and that MSPs are only entitled to the “reimbursement of expenses which have been incurred only for the purpose of carrying out parliamentary duties.”
They also make clear that an MSP should be “open and transparent as respects expenses claimed under the Scheme.”
The SPCB will also assess if Mr Matheson “failed to abide by the policies adopted by the SPCB as required by Section 7.3 of the Code of Conduct for MSPs, including the policy on MSPs: use of parliamentary resources.”
The minutes show that the members of the SPCB — Maggie Chapman from the Greens, Tory Jackson Carlaw, Labour’s Claire Baker and the SNP’s Christine Grahame — were keen to progress the investigation “expeditiously.”
Initially, the inquiry will be conducted in writing, with Mr Matheson given two weeks to provide his “substantive statement of evidence.”
The SPCB also agreed that “in line with fair and due process, the Member would also be provided with a copy of a draft statement of provisional findings, together with copies of any material relied upon in making those findings.”
Mr Matheson “would then have an opportunity to make further representations to be considered by the SPCB before finalising its findings and concluding the investigation.”
READ MORE: Michael Matheson on 'last life' as Humza Yousaf's patience wears thin
The expectation was that a period of up to two weeks would again be necessary in the investigation’s timeline for Mr Matheson to respond.
The statement says the body’s provisional findings would “likely be provided to the Member in January 2024, but the SPCB agreed that work should continue at pace.”
The inquiry will not look into questions about Mr Matheson’s honesty.
In his statement to MSPs last month, the minister claimed he had only learned about his boys’ use of the data associated with his parliamentary iPad on Thursday 9 November, following days of media scrutiny over the staggering expenses claim.
However, on Monday 13 November, when asked directly if there was "any personal use" of the device during the family holiday, he told reporters: "No”.
When asked if anyone else could have used the device, he, again, said, "No".
Mr Matheson had initially agreed to pay £3,000 of the bill from his office expenses, with parliament agreeing to pay the rest.
But after learning that his sons were responsible for the bill, he said the family would pay the cost in full.
Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “It’s disappointing that the parliament’s report into the Matheson scandal will not be made public until well into the new year – given how narrow the investigation’s remit is and the facts that are already known.
“The discredited Health Secretary will be given two weeks to respond to the initial findings before it’s made public, so we can only hope that the corporate body is robust in the event of any attempts by Michael Matheson to edit the report.
“Mr Matheson should have been dismissed weeks ago for his lies and cover-up. But we now face the prospect of him clinging on to his post into February at least – leaving our NHS saddled with a distracted health secretary during the winter crisis the SNP has created.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel