Services had been unable to use the station since the devastating fire on September 25.

A half hourly rail shuttle service operated between Ayr and Prestwick Town, to connect with existing services from there to Glasgow Central.

NEW: Due to unsafe conditions at Ayr, the station has been closed & we cannot run our shuttle train between Prestwick Town and Ayr.



We have reintroduced a bus shuttle between Ayr and Prestwick Town departing:



Ayr: 25 & 55 min past the hour

Prestwick: 25 & 55 min past the hour pic.twitter.com/j6VuTIq1Xf — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 19, 2023

However, ScotRail has since advised that it is unable to run the shuttle service until further notice, due to the unsafe building. Instead, the rail operator has reintroduced a bus shuttle between Ayr and Prestwick Town in the meantime.

The shuttle service departs:

Ayr: 25 & 55 min past the hour

Prestwick: 25 & 55 min past the hour