Ayr train station has been closed once more to rail passengers due to the "unsafe condition" of the Station Hotel building.

ScotRail reintroduced limited services from Ayr on December 4, after the line was closed following the recent fire at the former Station Hotel.

Services had been unable to use the station since the devastating fire on September 25.

A half hourly rail shuttle service operated between Ayr and Prestwick Town, to connect with existing services from there to Glasgow Central.

However, ScotRail has since advised that it is unable to run the shuttle service until further notice, due to the unsafe building. Instead, the rail operator has reintroduced a bus shuttle between Ayr and Prestwick Town in the meantime.

The shuttle service departs: 

Ayr: 25 & 55 min past the hour

Prestwick: 25 & 55 min past the hour