Some 20,000 torches lit the streets of Scotland’s capital on Friday night as friends and families from all over the world gathered for the Edinburgh Hogmanay torchlight procession.
In what marked the beginning of Edinburgh’s 30th Hogmanay festival, this year’s procession brought singing, cheering and laughter to thousands of people.
By 6pm, crowds had already gathered en masse at the Meadows, where entertainers from the Beltane Fire Society impressed the crowd with a performance ahead of the march.
At 7.30pm, the procession commenced, led by a marching band and members of the South Mainland Up Helly Aa in Viking costumes, who had travelled down from Shetland.
Torches lit up the sky as the procession left the Meadows, travelling through the Royal Mile, passing by a number of Edinburgh landmarks including Greyfriars Kirkyard, before finishing at Castle Terrace, with Edinburgh Castle in the background.
A percentage of the sales from this year’s procession went to Social Bite, a charity that provides homes, jobs, support and food to homeless people.
It was the first time since 2019 that the procession was held.
Stephen Jamieson and Findlay Johnstone, both members of the South Mainland Up Helly Aa, were thrilled to be involved.
Mr Jamieson said: “It was absolutely phenomenal. So many folk out and everybody was cheering us on.
“We just had a great time and really worthwhile. We hope everybody’s enjoyed it.”
Mr Johnstone added: “It was quite a spectacle. When you’re up in the islands it’s just the folk that are from the islands there to see it.
“So it’s quite nice to see everybody so excited to see it.”
Mark and Karen Sinclair were among the many thousands who lined the streets to witness the procession.
Mr Sinclair, originally from Shetland, now lives in Edinburgh and says he saw a few familiar faces among the South Mainland Up Helly Aa team.
He said: “I knew some of the people who were part of the squad so I’ve been speaking to some family and friends who are involved.”
Ms Sinclair rated the procession a “10 out of 10” while Mr Sinclair said it was “very well organised”.
He added: “The whole thing had a very family feel about it, which is great.
“Given that a lot of the money is going to Social Bite, I would say that if you can, get a torch as well. That’s a really good addition to it and it’s going to a good cause.”
