The company, which runs the Jacobite service – known popularly as the Hogwarts Express – complained that the multimillion-pound cost of having to retrofit central locking could “destroy” its business and argued its door systems were just as safe.

But in a ruling last month, a judge dismissed the operator’s case and concluded that the ORR had taken a “justifiable” approach.

Services are permitted to run until the temporary exemption runs out on February 29 and WCR has said bookings "remain open".

The ORR has said that it is not asking operators to cease trading until CDL is fitted but should provide "timebound plans".

READ MORE: 'We aren't just going to roll over and give up': World famous train under threat

The Jacobite service brings an estimated £25 million annually to the UK economy while Highland councillor Angus MacDonald said the loss of the train would be "catastrophic" for Mallaig tourism.

The train doubled as the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter movies (Image: Warner Brothers)

The owner of one Highland business that offers visitor tours appealed to WCR to provide some reassurance to firms that benefit from spin-off trade.

He said: "I’m really concerned that the uncertainty on the train’s operation will have an impact on forward bookings.

"The next three months is the peak booking period.

"It would be great to have clarification from West Coast Railways that the Jacobite will continue to operate and what their plans are to comply with the regulations."

READ MORE: End of the line for Jacobite steam train operator after High Court ruling

A spokeswoman for WCR said it remained committed to finding a long-term solution "that secures the future of all heritage services on the main line", including pursuing an appeal.

She said the service was continuing to take bookings for the 2024 program.

She added: "If for any reason services cannot run, WCR will refund customers and/or re-book their journeys.

"WCR is taking its time to review the judgment carefully and consider next steps, including potentially appealing the decision.

"Their temporary exemption is still in place until 29 February 2024 and permits WCR to continue operating on the main line.

"Journeys will not be suspended unless the exemption certificate is withdrawn."

The ORR said that “it does not wish to see heritage train operators go out of business” but from March this year wanted to ensure heritage trains “meet minimum safety standards” by introducing central locking.