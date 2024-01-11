The operation also includes a bar and bistro on the ground floor, which property agent Graham + Sibbald said provides a “warm and inviting atmosphere with rustic elements and modern comfort”.

It is marketing the lease for offers over £50,000 for the ingoing premium and £45,000 for the rent per annum.

Peter Seymour, director of Graham + Sibbald: “We were delighted to bring to the market Friars Wynd Hotel. This outstanding hotel is a great example of Scottish hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer guest a remarkable stay.

“Stirling continue to be a burgeoning tourist area, attracting greater numbers of visitors annual. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own.”