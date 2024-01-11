THE lease for an “outstanding” boutique hotel in a “bourgeoning” Scottish tourist destination has come on to the market.

Friars Wynd Hotel, located in a Victorian town house “oozing” charm close to Stirling Castle, has 10 “spacious” and individually designed bedrooms, each said to “seamlessly” blend traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings.

The operation also includes a bar and bistro on the ground floor, which property agent Graham + Sibbald said provides a “warm and inviting atmosphere with rustic elements and modern comfort”.

It is marketing the lease for offers over £50,000 for the ingoing premium and £45,000 for the rent per annum.

Peter Seymour, director of Graham + Sibbald: “We were delighted to bring to the market Friars Wynd Hotel. This outstanding hotel is a great example of Scottish hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer guest a remarkable stay.

“Stirling continue to be a burgeoning tourist area, attracting greater numbers of visitors annual. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own.”