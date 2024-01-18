Marks & Spencer had big news to share today, and while much of it was positive there was an undeniable element of sadness and disappointment about it too.
On the plus side, the high-street giant revealed it was investing £30 million to enhance its bricks and mortar presence in Scotland over the next 18 months, between extending existing stores and opening five new outlets.
The plans include an investment of £15m to nearly double its store at Union Square in Aberdeen, creating a new flagship home in the city with the addition of new foodhall and extended clothing and homeware departments.
But while this can be seen as positive for those who shop and work in this M&S store, the news for one of its sister outlets in the Granite City was entirely different. Towards the bottom end of a press release heralding its store investment, M&S announced that when the project to revamp its Union Square outlet completes in the spring of 2025, its store on St Nicholas Street – a fixture in the city since 1944 – will be closing down.
READ MORE: Marks & Spencer to close major store in Aberdeen city centre
On the employment front, most of the jobs at St Nicholas Street will be maintained. M&S said the 155 people who work permanently at the shop will be offered the chance to transfer to Union Square or to other stores nearby, which is presumably welcome news. But the future is presumably a lot less certain for the 29 staff who work on contracts there. Those people will rightly be worried about the future.
Beyond such justifiable concerns, there are likely to be people in Aberdeen who feel saddened at the loss of another major department store in the city centre, following the loss of Debenhams, John Lewis, Esslemont & Macintosh, and House of Fraser over the years.
The decline of Union Street has been a source of sadness to Aberdonians over recent years and while more recently there have been laudable attempts to revive its fortunes, the loss of Marks & Spencer from St Nicholas Street is a significant blow to those hoping for brighter days for the famous thoroughfare.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here