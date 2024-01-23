A GROUP of aspiring hospitality leaders have secured permanent positions with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.
Jasmine Ritchie, Shania Beaty, Georgia Williamson, Ellie Anderson, and Vianney Lemoine, took a step forward in their careers after completing a qualification in hospitality and leadership at SCQF (Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework) level 7.
The five were presented with their certificates by Stephen Leckie, group chief executive and chairman, and director Fiona Leckie at a celebratory dinner at Crieff Hydro.
Mr Leckie said: “My sincere congratulations goes to Jasmine, Shania, Georgia, Ellie and Vianney as they take the next steps in their careers within the group. Our teams continue to lead the way in nurturing new talent within Scotland’s hotel and hospitality industries, and our trainee managers programme is a real testament to that. I look forward to watching each of these individuals grow and continue to develop their skills and knowledge within their roles in the years to come.
Laura Raeburn, who is currently front of house manager at the company’s Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe, graduated from the programme in 2022 after being inspired to embark on a career in hospitality by her mum.
Ms Raeburn said: “When I finished high school, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. University wasn’t an option, so I was stuck thinking: what’s next for me?
“Thankfully my mum Caroline - who is the hotel manager at Peebles Hydro and has worked there for over 30 years – encouraged me to get a job in the hotel’s restaurant, and I instantly fell in love with hospitality.
“I progressed on to become a food and beverage supervisor before moving across to reception, where I found my passion for working in front of house.”
