He joins as Apex bids to expand through an “ambitious growth strategy” unveiled last year, under which it plans to add to diversify its portfolio beyond its traditional city centre locations. Last summer it acquired the Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry as part of the move to take the Apex brand into more rural areas.

Mr Campbell has operated more than 100 hotels in the UK and Ireland, from limited service to luxury, in a career which has included a spell as managing director of Glasgow-based hotel management firm Redefine BDL Hotels. It operates major hotels for a big-named brands such as Hilton, ibis, and Marriott around the UK.

Apex said the Hebridean, who entered the industry as an accountant from PwC in 2003, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of all types of hotel transactions to the firm. He holds several directorships in hospitality businesses and over the years has held ownerships interests in a range of hotel assets.

Ian Springford, chairman of Apex Hotels, said: “It’s an exciting time at Apex Hotels, where we are continuing to invest in the business. Stewart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the sector, both at an operational level and on the acquisition and opening of new hotel properties to support our growth ambitions. I am delighted Stewart is joining us and I am very much look forward to working with him.”

Mr Campbell said: “It is a privilege to join such a strong hospitality business at such an exciting time for the industry. I have long admired Apex Hotels which deliver an exceptional guest experience in key hotel markets throughout the UK. The company’s values of trust, passion, friendliness, and teamwork align with my own personal values which is important for me.

“I look forward to working with the board and the whole Apex Hotels team to continue the success story by delivering fantastic guest experiences in great hotels assets.”