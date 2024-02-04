Lankum (Image: free)



ABC

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, February 9

The 1980s just won’t go away. Next week Martin Fry, who these days effectively is ABC, comes to Glasgow with the Southbank Sinfonia to perform the classic 1982 album Lexicon of Love in its entirety.

If you had the chance to live inside an album you could choose worse than inhabiting its lovelorn epic splendour. There may be a few more lines on his face these days, but Fry remains the suave sophisticate he was (or was trying to be) back then.

With arranger Anne Dudley on hand to conduct, this is a chance to celebrate one of the greatest ever British pop albums.

And no doubt ABC’s other hits – including When Smokey Sings and Be Near Me – will also get a runout.

Roisin Murphy (Image: free)

Roisin Murphy

02 Academy, Glasgow, February 13

Last year’s release of Murphy’s album Hit Parade was rather overshadowed by her controversial comments about the use of puberty blockers by trans children. In the white noise, the considerable merits of the album were lost. Murphy will be hoping for a reset with this tour. Playing live has always been her forte.

Musically and aesthetically adventurous, Murphy is a thrilling, unpredictable live presence; at her best, a Celtic Grace Jones.

And she comes bearing great new songs, especially CooCool.

Alison Goldfrapp (Image: free)

Alison Goldfrapp

Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow,

February 24

It’s been nearly 30 years since I first saw Alison Goldfrapp onstage, providing vocals for Tricky. These days she is very much the star of the show, whether as Goldfrapp front woman or, as here, in her solo incarnation.

Promoting last year’s The Love Invention album, this promises Goldfrapp at her most streamlined and dancefloor-fuelled (if last year’s Edinburgh International Festival show is anything to go by). Plunk it down in the Barrowland and it should be a raucous, multi-coloured party.



Manu Delago

Summerhall, Edinburgh, February 14; Mono, Glasgow, February 15

There are worse ways to spend Valentine’s night than listening to the Austrian percussionist and composer dazzle you with his handpan skills.

Over the years Delago has collaborated with everyone from Bjork and Anoushka Shankar to Joss Stone and the London Symphony Orchestra. These dates are in support of his latest record Snow From Yesterday, which sees him combine with Tyrolean vocal ensemble Mad About Lemon. The result is very Chill FM.

Barbara Dickson



The bad news is, Barbara Dickson’s full band farewell tour is already near enough a sell-out. So if you haven’t got tickets yet, it’s probably too late. If you have, we’re very jealous.

Raye

02 Academy, Glasgow,

February 29

Seven Brit nominations. That’s a record. Rachel Keen, aka Raye, has seen quite the turnaround in the last couple of years. As recently as 2021 she was venting on Twitter [as everyone calls it except Elon Musk] that despite signing a four-album deal in 2014, she still hadn’t released one. Her hugely acclaimed album My 21st Century Blues came out last February and Raye’s star has since soared. Chances are, her current tour will seem like some kind of vindication.