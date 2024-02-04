A smash-hit in the United States where it has bagged a sackful of awards including a Pulitzer Prize for its creator, Hamilton is now set for a massive UK tour which will keep it on the road until October 2025. The stage musical arrives for a nine-week run in Edinburgh later this month for what will be its only Scottish performances. Grab your tickets now.
What is it?
Nothing less than a bona fide cultural phenomenon is what. The musical, which blends song and rap, opened Off Broadway in February 2015. Six months later it transferred to the storied Richard Rodgers Theatre on West 46th Street, where Guys And Dolls had premiered in 1951. A UK production landed in London’s West End in 2017, by which time Hamilton had scooped a record-breaking 11 Tony Awards. In London it won big at the 2018 Laurence Olivier Awards, bagging seven prizes including Best Director.
Who’s it about?
The Hamilton of the title is Alexander Hamilton, and the musical tells his life story. Youngest son of an Ayrshire laird and one of the so-called Founding Fathers of the United States, he was a trusted ally of George Washington and fought alongside him against the British in the Revolutionary War. He was rewarded by Washington with the position of Treasury Secretary in his first cabinet, but died (spoiler alert) in spectacular fashion in July 1804 when he was fatally wounded in a duel – with then US Vice President, Aaron Burr, the man he meets in the musical’s opening scene.
Who wrote it?
A labour of love which took seven years to come to fruition, the musical is the work of actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and was inspired by a best-selling 2004 biography of Hamilton. But in a twist, Miranda gave it a predominantly Black cast. He himself played Hamilton – he is of mixed Puetro Rican, Mexican and African-American heritage. “America then, as told by America now,” is how he has described his approach.
Who’s in it now?
The production arriving in Scotland later this month stars Shaq Taylor as Hamilton, Charles Simmons as George Washington, Maya Britto as Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, Daniel Boys as luckless King George III – and Sam Oladeinde as sharp-shooting Aaron Burr. What’s so good about it?
Everything, in short, but the musical numbers especially. These are delivered in a mixture of song and rap, and the award-winning score includes tracks such as crowd-pleasing opener Alexander Hamilton alongside fan favourites Burn, One Last Time, Wait For It and Satisfied. When the original cast album was released in 2016, it became the biggest-seller since 1961 and bagged a Grammy. It also became the first ever cast album to enter the US rap album charts at number one. In 2020 Disney released a film of the stage version on streaming platform Disney+.
Where is it on?
Currently on in Manchester, Hamilton opens at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on February 28 and runs there until April 27. There are 69 performances in total before the production packs up and moves on again, with one special schools matinee performance on March 26.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets start at £25 with discounts for groups of eight and over (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday matinees only), and concessions for all shows except Fridays and Saturdays subject to availability. There are audio description and British Sign Language-enhanced performances on March 23 (2.30pm) and April 9 (7.30pm), and captioned performances on March 14 (7.30pm) and April 2 (7.30pm). Tickets can be booked online from the Capital Theatres website, portal for all ticket sales at the Festival Theatre. The matinee on March 9 is sold out but there is limited availability still for all other dates.
To avoid tickets being re-sold through unauthorised sites, the venue is operating a Lead Booker system whereby the booking account holder is named on the tickets and must be able to supply photo identification and a booking receipt email is asked for them.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here