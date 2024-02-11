Economic growth in Scotland will accelerate this year but will trail that in the UK as a whole marginally, the EY ITEM Club forecasts.
The think-tank meanwhile said yesterday that, in an already “constrained” labour market in Scotland, “the incremental increases in income tax have created a meaningful cross-border divide”, declaring this was now a “major concern for employers”.
The EY ITEM Club predicts the Scottish economy will grow by 0.7% this year on the gross value added measure, following estimated expansion of 0.1% in 2023.
Read Ian McConnell's story here.
Hundreds of Scots affected as Tesco Bank sells to Barclays
Tesco has sold a huge swathe of its retail banking operations to Barclays in a deal worth an initial £600 million that will affect hundreds of Scottish staff in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The retail giant has retrenched further from the financial services sector after agreeing to sell its Tesco Bank operations in credit cards, loans and savings to the high-street lender. Tesco Bank had previously withdrawn from the current account and mortgages markets, with the bank retaining services in insurance, ATMs, travel money, and gift cards.
Read Scott Wright's story here.
BT moves 450 EE office jobs from Greenock to Glasgow
Mobile phone operator EE has announced plans to close its Greenock call centre and move 450 jobs to parent group BT's offices in central Glasgow.
Staff were told Thursday morning that the company is consulting on plans to shut the Main Street office in Greenock by the end of November. It is claimed that the building is in need of substantial investment to bring it up to standard, and comes amid a push by BT to consolidate its office workers into a smaller number of locations throughout the UK.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here.
UK homes builder Barratt to buy Redrow for £2.5 billion
Hundreds of jobs are at risk after Barratt Developments announced Wednesday morning that it is poised to take over Redrow in a deal that values its fellow housebuilder at more than £2.5 billion.
Shares in Redrow surged nearly 15% on the day after it emerged directors will recommend shareholders accept the all-share approach from its rival. Barratt shares closed down nearly 6%.
The deal comes amid a challenging period for UK housebuilders, which have seen sales come under pressure from rising interest rates, though recent figures have suggested the market was beginning to show signs of recovery.
Read Scott Wright's story here.
Alba Bank announces immediate departure of chief executive
Glasgow-based Alba Bank has this morning announced the immediate departure of chief executive Rod Ashley after six years in the post.
Mr Ashley has been with Alba - Scotland's first new bank since Edinburgh's Hampden & Co launched in 2015 - since Alba's inception in 2017.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here